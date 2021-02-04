Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Price Hits $113.80

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Darwinia Commitment Token token can now be bought for about $113.80 or 0.00310017 BTC on popular exchanges. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00054248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00147107 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 118.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00100855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00064305 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00244401 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00040397 BTC.

About Darwinia Commitment Token

Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 69,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,647 tokens. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network

