Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRI stock opened at $125.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $128.44.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.