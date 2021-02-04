Daniel J. Beck Sells 1,489 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $472.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $497.85.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.