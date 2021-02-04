Danaos (NYSE:DAC) PT Raised to $40.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.45% from the stock’s current price.

NYSE:DAC opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Research analysts predict that Danaos will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lonestar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaos by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

