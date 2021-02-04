Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €69.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2021 // Comments off

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DAI. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Warburg Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler AG (DAI.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €58.71 ($69.07).

ETR:DAI opened at €64.56 ($75.95) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €57.83 and a 200 day moving average of €49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,226.21. Daimler AG has a 1-year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1-year high of €60.15 ($70.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.