Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €69.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DAI. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Warburg Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler AG (DAI.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €58.71 ($69.07).

Get Daimler AG (DAI.F) alerts:

ETR:DAI opened at €64.56 ($75.95) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €57.83 and a 200 day moving average of €49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,226.21. Daimler AG has a 1-year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1-year high of €60.15 ($70.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.