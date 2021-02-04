DA Davidson Comments on OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OCFC. Raymond James lifted their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $18.92 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,531,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 155,623 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 76,627 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 41,372 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 28,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

