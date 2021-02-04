DA Davidson Comments on OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $23.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

