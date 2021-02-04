Cytokinetics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,368 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,403% compared to the typical volume of 91 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

CYTK traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.54. 1,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,086. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $240,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $78,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,311 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,947 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

