Cwm LLC Sells 886 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Diageo stock opened at $163.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $166.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.60.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.5348 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.45%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.