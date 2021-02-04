Cwm LLC Sells 697 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 cut shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $120.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

