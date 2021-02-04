Cwm LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $116.56 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $125.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.37.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

