Cwm LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 332.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,807,000 after purchasing an additional 413,783 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $1,080,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

LNT opened at $49.11 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.70%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.