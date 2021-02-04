Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,373 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,248,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,513,000 after acquiring an additional 76,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after acquiring an additional 834,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,202,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,507,000 after acquiring an additional 58,666 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,521,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,669,000 after acquiring an additional 513,443 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,957.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 190,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,895,252 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $39.78 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.