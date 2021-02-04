Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 239.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 86.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $466,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Plug Power by 92.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $3,512,155.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,526,681.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,063,892 shares of company stock valued at $100,900,293. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

PLUG opened at $67.38 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

