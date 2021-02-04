Cwm LLC Acquires 135 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $218.12 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $238.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.94 and a 200-day moving average of $152.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -454.41 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $6,287,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total transaction of $822,721.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,210,423 shares of company stock valued at $225,248,855 in the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

