CWC Energy Services Corp. (CWC.V) (CVE:CWC) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CWC.V) (CVE:CWC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.16. CWC Energy Services Corp. (CWC.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 88,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$80.57 million and a PE ratio of -3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

About CWC Energy Services Corp. (CWC.V) (CVE:CWC)

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, swabbing rigs, and coil tubing.

