Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.25 Per Share

Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Custodian REIT’s previous dividend of $1.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Custodian REIT stock opened at GBX 90.50 ($1.18) on Thursday. Custodian REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 76 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 115.20 ($1.51). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88. The firm has a market capitalization of £380.15 million and a P/E ratio of 182.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76.

About Custodian REIT

Custodian REIT aims to be the Real Estate Investment Trust of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. Custodian REIT plc was launched as a main-market-listed, property investment company on the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014.

