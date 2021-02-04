Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CWK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.96.

NYSE:CWK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.85. 523,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,461. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

