Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 823 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $97,114.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,694,494. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,000 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CW opened at $112.08 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

