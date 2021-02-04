Curtis Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $99.93. 3,776,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,047,338. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.97 and its 200-day moving average is $81.21. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

