Curtis Advisory Group LLC Invests $203,000 in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 48.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $119,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $844,381.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,380.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CubeSmart stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.62. The company had a trading volume of 729,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,076. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.47%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

