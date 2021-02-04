Curtis Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $65.17. 1,603,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,819. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.74. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $67.05.

