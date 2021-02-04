Curtis Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $389,451,000 after buying an additional 507,918 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,921,000 after buying an additional 291,469 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $77,237,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $60,306,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.21. 1,749,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,275. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $365.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $157.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.