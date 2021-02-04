Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,823 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Cummins worth $29,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Cummins by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth $52,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE CMI opened at $235.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.14. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $254.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.30.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.