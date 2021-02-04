Cullinan Management (NASDAQ:CGEM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Management (NASDAQ:CGEM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of CGEM opened at $33.73 on Monday. Cullinan Management has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $43.00.
About Cullinan Management
