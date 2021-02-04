Cullinan Management (NASDAQ:CGEM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Management (NASDAQ:CGEM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CGEM opened at $33.73 on Monday. Cullinan Management has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

About Cullinan Management

Cullinan Oncology, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

