CTS (NYSE:CTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CTS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

NYSE:CTS opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CTS has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CTS by 5.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of CTS by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 51,451 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CTS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 547,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 36,840 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

