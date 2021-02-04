CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.02-3.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $922-954 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $937.6 million.

NASDAQ CSGS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.08. 200,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,172. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $54.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.94.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. CSG Systems International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

