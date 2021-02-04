CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of CSG Systems International worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 711,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,139,000 after acquiring an additional 142,992 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 143,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $969,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSGS opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $54.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.24. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. CSG Systems International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

