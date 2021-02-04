Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Trading Down 76.5% Over Last Week

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $3.55 million and $99,001.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 76.5% lower against the US dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00063920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.41 or 0.01214321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00049229 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00041382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.91 or 0.04578687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00020189 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

