Crown Crafts (CRWS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $21.66 million during the quarter.

Shares of CRWS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.00. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,760. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $81.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crown Crafts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

