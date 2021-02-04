CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of -460.26 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $238.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.16, for a total transaction of $6,754,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total value of $822,721.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,210,423 shares of company stock worth $225,248,855 over the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Summit Insights upgraded CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

