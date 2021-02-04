Critical Survey: Heart Tronics (OTCMKTS:HRTT) vs. electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) and Heart Tronics (OTCMKTS:HRTT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares electroCore and Heart Tronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore $2.39 million 50.02 -$45.15 million ($1.54) -1.71 Heart Tronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heart Tronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than electroCore.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for electroCore and Heart Tronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score electroCore 0 1 5 0 2.83 Heart Tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

electroCore presently has a consensus price target of $3.42, indicating a potential upside of 29.91%. Given electroCore’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe electroCore is more favorable than Heart Tronics.

Profitability

This table compares electroCore and Heart Tronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore -792.01% -109.15% -79.64% Heart Tronics N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

electroCore has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heart Tronics has a beta of 1024.78, suggesting that its stock price is 102,378% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of electroCore shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of electroCore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

electroCore beats Heart Tronics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc., a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, a rechargeable and reloadable handheld delivery system for multi-year use prescribed on a monthly basis. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Heart Tronics Company Profile

Heart Tronics, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of medical devices in the United States. Its medical devices are used to monitor and measure physiological signals in order to detect diseases that impact an individual's health. The company offers Fidelity 100 Monitor System, an integrated system in which its component Model 100 Patient Module collects, processes, and amplifies electrocardiogram (ECG) signals from that patient through a set of 10 electrodes that are wirelessly transmitted to the laptop computer. Its products in the development stage include Fidelity 350 Holter Monitor, an ambulatory Holter monitor that collects ECG data of arrhythmia and transient heart disease, while the patient carries out daily activities away from the physician's office or hospital. The company's products in the development stage also consist of Fidelity 200 Event Recording System/Heart Tempo Card, a non-prescription heart monitoring device, which is used as an early-detection device by patients who desire to monitor their condition. Its products also include Cardiac Vest, a lightweight, close-fitting vest or undergarment made of stretchable material in which the electrodes are stitched into the fabric; and Fidelity 400 Intracardiac Monitor that applies its proprietary physiological signal acquisition and amplification technology to read intracardiac signals procured from intracardiac catheter. The company was formerly known as Signalife, Inc. and changed its name to Heart Tronics, Inc. in November 2008. Heart Tronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 is headquartered in Studio City, California.

