Critical Comparison: GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:GRNV) versus DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:GRNV) and DaVita (NYSE:DVA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GreenVision Acquisition and DaVita, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenVision Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A DaVita 0 4 1 0 2.20

DaVita has a consensus target price of $116.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5.35%. Given DaVita’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DaVita is more favorable than GreenVision Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares GreenVision Acquisition and DaVita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenVision Acquisition N/A N/A N/A DaVita 7.32% 43.99% 5.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GreenVision Acquisition and DaVita’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenVision Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DaVita $11.39 billion 1.09 $810.98 million $5.40 20.46

DaVita has higher revenue and earnings than GreenVision Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of GreenVision Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of DaVita shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DaVita shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DaVita beats GreenVision Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenVision Acquisition

Greenvision Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in the life sciences and healthcare industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company provides disease management services; vascular access services; clinical research programs; physician services; and comprehensive care services. As of December 31, 2019, it provided dialysis and administrative services in the United States through a network of 2,753 outpatient dialysis centers serving approximately 206,900 patients; and operated 259 outpatient dialysis centers located in 10 countries outside of the United States serving approximately 28,700 patients. Further, the company provides acute inpatient dialysis services in approximately 900 hospitals and related laboratory services in the United States. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

