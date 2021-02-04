CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 141,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRHM shares. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bloom Burton lowered CRH Medical to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRH Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CRHM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.18. 46,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,870. The stock has a market cap of $155.86 million, a PE ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 2.41. CRH Medical has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. CRH Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRH Medical will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other CRH Medical news, Director Ian Webb sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,100 shares in the company, valued at $374,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Bear sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,012 shares of company stock valued at $132,394. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRHM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CRH Medical by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 109,282 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CRH Medical by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 107,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CRH Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.