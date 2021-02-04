Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 255.25 ($3.33).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of LON CRST traded up GBX 6.83 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 327.43 ($4.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 159.85 ($2.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 524 ($6.85). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 315.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 253.36. The firm has a market cap of £841.23 million and a P/E ratio of -76.33.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

