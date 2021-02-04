Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 255.25 ($3.33).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Shares of LON CRST traded up GBX 6.83 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 327.43 ($4.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 159.85 ($2.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 524 ($6.85). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 315.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 253.36. The firm has a market cap of £841.23 million and a P/E ratio of -76.33.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.