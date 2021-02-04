Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Invests $251,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.41. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

