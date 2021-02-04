Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.22.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $179.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

