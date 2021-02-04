Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $134,000 Position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 922.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 136,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 9.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 113,602 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 28.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 178,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 17.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 33,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 53.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 29,037 shares in the last quarter. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:QUAD opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $272.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.07. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $679.30 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

In other news, Director John S. Shiely acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

