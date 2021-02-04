Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.20. 140,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,311,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.68.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

