Credit Suisse Group Increases Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $147.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $146.00 to $147.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays cut shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

WWD opened at $115.35 on Tuesday. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Woodward news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $3,476,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,881.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $200,365.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,400 shares of company stock worth $5,983,238 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,518 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Woodward by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

