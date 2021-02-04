Credit Suisse Group Increases PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $275.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $215.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Macquarie upped their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.02.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $251.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.93 and its 200-day moving average is $206.68. PayPal has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5,875.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after purchasing an additional 716,092 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.