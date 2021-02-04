Credit Suisse Group Boosts IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $253.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $208.00 to $253.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IAC. Wedbush raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.58.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $238.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $239.37.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $6.12. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.