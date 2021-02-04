Creative Planning Trims Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $485.36 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $522.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $492.49 and a 200 day moving average of $428.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 84.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 6,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.01, for a total value of $3,040,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 716,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,610,821.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $2,572,740.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,978,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,173 shares of company stock valued at $16,219,734 over the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.