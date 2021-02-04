Creative Planning Purchases 2,744 Shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 348.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $77,000.

VAW stock opened at $157.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.85. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $169.02.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

