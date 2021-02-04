Creative Planning Makes New $8.98 Million Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 106,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,983,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.37% of QuantumScape as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QS. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of QS stock opened at $46.82 on Thursday. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.99.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.