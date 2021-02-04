Creative Planning Has $8.06 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,115,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,861,883,000 after buying an additional 138,974 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,378,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,028,590,000 after buying an additional 42,157 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,164,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $963,389,000 after buying an additional 35,712 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,673,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,527,000 after buying an additional 104,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,447,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,025,000 after buying an additional 77,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

CP stock opened at $350.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.38. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

