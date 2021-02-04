Creative Planning Has $6.91 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1,106.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $110.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

