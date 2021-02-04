Creative Planning Decreases Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.86% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $140.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.93. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $140.78.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

