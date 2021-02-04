Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 664,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 91,460 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.8% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $111,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UPS traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.55. 111,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323,676. The company has a market cap of $139.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.95.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
