Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 664,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 91,460 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.8% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $111,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.55. 111,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323,676. The company has a market cap of $139.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.95.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

