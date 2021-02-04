Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 703,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,609 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 2.0% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $82,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,557,374,000 after buying an additional 74,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after buying an additional 659,510 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,666,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $883,338,000 after acquiring an additional 140,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after acquiring an additional 955,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.25. The stock had a trading volume of 271,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,087. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.24. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $157.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

